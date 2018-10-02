Deal agreed on pay restoration for health and social services staff

Staff working for State-funded voluntary organisations providing health and social services are to receive pay restoration under a deal agreed on Tuesday night.

Trade unions representing more than 7,000 workers employed at what are known as Section 39 bodies said an agreement had been reached at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Details of the deal are to be announced on Wednesday.

Unions had argued that Section 39 employees had experienced remuneration cuts similar to those applied to public service personnel - who in some cases do very similar jobs - during the austerity years but that they had not received any restoration of pay.

Staff at Section 39 bodies had planned to go on strike over the issue prior to the latest talks being convened.