Dawn Meats threatens to sue chair of Beef Plan Movement over blockades

Dawn Meats has threatened to sue the chairman of the Beef Plan Movement over continuing pickets at its plant in Slane, Co Meath.

The company has sent Hugh Doyle a solicitor’s letter stating that it will make him personally liable for any losses if the illegal blockade at the factory is not lifted.

It stated that Mr Doyle is “well aware” that the Slane facility has beef carcasses in storage worth €500,000 that are not being allowed to leave the factory.

The extended dispute has brought the Irish beef industry to a standstill. The main issue is dissatisfaction felt by farmers at the price they are getting for animals from meat processors. An agreement was believed to have been reached following talks last weekend. However, the Independent Farmers of Ireland, which has claimed to be behind the blockades at meat factories, said farmers at factory gates would not accept the deal.

Dawn Meats accused Mr Doyle of going back on the agreement reached with all sides at the Department of Agriculture on Sunday following marathon talks.

It said the Beef Plan Movement was acting in bad faith in not ensuring that illegal blockades of its meat factories were lifted.

The letter added: “We are ready to end all legal proceedings provided the blockades are lifted. However negotiations are impossible when faced with this sort of behaviour.”

The letter sent on Tuesday gave Mr Doyle until 8pm on Tuesday night to ensure that the blockades of the plant were lifted and threatened that if the deadline was missed he would be held “personally liable for damages arising from the losses suffered by our client to date and in the future as a result of the conspiracy to which you are a party”.

To date there are still protesters outside the factory. Many protesting farmers have rejected the brokered deal stating that it does not guarantee a base price for their cattle.

Beef Plan Movement spokesman Eamon Corley said the threatened legal injunction was “beyond belief” and that the movement was fulfilling its side of the agreement by trying to persuade blockading farmers to lift their protests.

“He was actually doing work for Meat Industry Ireland and the Minister and as a result of that, they have injuncted him,” Mr Corley explained.

“The Minister asked that members of the Beef Plant Movement would try and sell it to the farmers.

“Not alone did they recommend it to their members, but they gave a commitment to visit the sites and present the deal to the farmers to see if they would come off the pickets.

“The three representatives from the Beef Plan Movement brought it back to the factory gates. A lot of farmers are going through the deal, but they are not happy with it. They want a base price attached to the deal that is going to give them certainty as to what is happening.”

Dawn Meats has also said the presence of balaclava-wearing individuals outside its plant in Grannagh, Co Waterford and Rathdowney, Co Laois was a “sinister and unsettling development”.

It has informed the gardaí about both individuals. The spokesman said: “It demonstrates that these people are well aware of the illegality of their actions. It is depressing that the law of the land can be openly disobeyed with impunity.

“If these protestors genuinely felt that they had right on their side, they would show their identities and face the consequences of their actions. Instead they leave local farmers unable to sell their animals, and hundreds of staff without work,” the company said.

Damaging the beef market

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy has said the ongoing beef dispute is damaging the Irish beef market.

Planned visits by international buyers have been cancelled and postponed as a result of the ongoing blockades at meat plants, she told RTÉ’s News at One.

Promotional events have also been cancelled because the product is not there, she added.

Bord Bia has been transparent with customers, she said and that Customers who have been loyal to Ireland have been told that “without a doubt” there is a supply issue.

“There is nothing our customers like less than empty shelves, and they are reflecting on their options,” she said.

Ms McCarthy said that Bord Bia is aware of some international buyers who have been looking at other options, and that the situation is not good in the long run.

There is a risk that Ireland (and Irish beef) can be substituted, and “we will then have to rebuild the brand,” she said.

Ireland needs to be a “regular and solid” supplier of beef, and not “someone who can’t be depended on”.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan, speaking from the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow, said he had been told by farmers there that the issue will not be resolved under the current circumstances. Farmers who have enjoyed a positive relationship with a processor are not in a position to supply factories because of the blockade.

The situation can only be fixed by round table discussions, he said. The Minister acknowledged that price is an issue and competition law is a factor, but current blockades cannot continue to damage the Irish beef export industry, he warned.