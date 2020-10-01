David Nabarro: People should get on with their lives

The World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 envoy Dr David Nabarro has said that he would not like to see more country-wide lockdowns. People should “get on” with their lives, but they should not take the virus lightly.

One in 20 people who get the virus have lingering illness and a slow recovery, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Dr Nabarro also said he was concerned that some people did not believe that the disease existed, that it was a hoax. Anxiety about the virus was understandable, there was “a lot to be frightened of,” he added.

The WHO did not have an agenda, it just wanted everyone to be as healthy as possible.

Dr Nabarro explained the recent rise in cases was a result of people moving around. It was important to create as many barriers as possible for the virus. The reason why there had been fewer deaths recently was because those most at risk were being very careful as were those caring for them. “They are taking more precautions.”

However, Dr Nabarro said he was concerned that in some parts of the world the numbers being hospitalised were increasing. The levels of disease and death were increasing.