David Drumm to be sentenced over €7.2bn conspiracy to defraud

Former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive David Drumm is due to be sentenced later today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court over transactions conducted during the 2008 financial crisis.

Drumm (51), of Skerries, Co Dublin, was convicted on June 7th on two counts of deceiving depositors and investors into believing that Anglo was healthier than it actually was at the height of the crisis almost a decade ago.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting over deposits circulating between Anglo and Irish Life & Permanent (IL&P) that “dishonestly” created the impression that Anglo’s deposits were €7.2 billion larger than they were at the end of September 2008.

Drumm, who had pleaded not guilty, showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered earlier this month, concluding one of the longest-running criminal trials in the State’s history.

The former banker, whose meteoric rise to become chief executive of the country’s third-largest bank at the age of 37 will later today find out how much jail time he faces.

The conspiracy to defraud charge carries no maximum jail term, while he faces up to 10 years imprisonment for false accounting.

Drumm’s trial was the sixth criminal action taken against executives of the bank since its collapse in 2009.

Drumm’s co-conspirators, IL&P’s former chief executive Denis Casey, Anglo’s former finance director Willie McAteer and former head of treasury John Bowe, received sentences ranging from two years to three-and-a-half years when they were convicted in 2016 for their roles in the €7.2 billion fraud.