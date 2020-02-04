Data commissioner starts investigations into Google and Tinder

Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner has opened investigations into search giant Google and Tinder, the matchmaking app.

In a statement posted on its website, the DPC said it was starting the investigations after it became concerned about issues relating to how Google processes location data and the transparency measures it employs on the data.

The DPC said it had received “a number of complaints” from various consumer organisations across the EU regarding how the search company processes the data.

Regarding Tinder, the DPC confirmed it launched the inquiry into MTCH Technology Services, the corporate name for Tinder, after “a number of issues” were identified by individuals in Ireland and across the EU.

“The identified issues pertain to… ongoing processing of users’ personal data with regard to its processing activities in relation to the Tinder platform, the transparency surrounding the ongoing processing and the company’s compliance with its obligations with regard to data subject right’s requests”.

Both inquiries have been started by the DPC under its “own volition” powers, rather than in response to specific complaints, although complaints have been received on both counts.

More to follow.