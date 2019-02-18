Dún Laoghaire Rathdown to consider parking, rickshaws and rent

Proposals for a parking permit system for Dún Laoghaire, the loosening of income restrictions for council housing and a ban on the use of rickshaws in south east Dublin are to be debated at a special meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council on Monday.

The meeting has been called by councillors who are concerned that the agenda for each council meeting is never fully cleared. As a result of the backlog, some motions can go for years without being heard. A motion dealing with Constitutional recognition of the role of local authorities has been on the agenda since October 2016.

A motion calling for the council to rescind restrictions in its rental calculations was tabled in July 2016 by Melisa Halpin. Prior to the recession, income from Family Income Supplement and the Disability Allowance was not considered when it came to calculating how much rent a council tenant could afford to pay.

This was changed when the economy crashed and Cllr Halpin says has been a cause of much hardship. Her motion has spent almost three years on the agenda without being heard.

A motion: “That this council set out a vision for the future of Foxrock in light of the intensive development planned” was tabled by Cllr Mary Hanafin in July 2017.

A motion to ban rickshaws from the local authority area was tabled by Brian Murphy in January of last year and a proposal for a new parking system for Dún Laoghaire was proposed by Cllr Patricia Steward in October 2017.

Ms Halpin said that if Monday’s meeting is a success, the council may run an extra meeting every month until the backlog is cleared or becomes more managable.