Cyclist who died in Luas collision was chair of Labour Youth

The male cyclist who died in the early hours of Sunday morning following a collision with a late-night Luas has been named locally as Cormac Ó Braonáin (19).

The incident happened at Peter’s Place near Charlemont Bridge on the south side of Dublin at about 3am between the Harcourt and Charlemont stops on the Green Line. Mr Ó Braonáin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ó Braonáin studied Political Science and International Relations with History at University College Dublin.

He was also heavily involved in the campaign to re-elect President Michael D Higgins and was the chairperson of Labour Youth, having taken on the role in November.

In a statement, President Michael D Higgins said he has been “deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely death of Cormac Ó Braonáin”.

“Cormac’s energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him,” President Higgins said.

“Sabina and I express our deepest condolences to his family and friends and to all those who were privileged to know him.”

Brendan Howlin, leader of the Labour party, paid tribute to Mr Ó Braonáin, adding that he “leaves a strong legacy”.

"Cormac Ó Braonáin’s energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary."



Full statement: https://t.co/SIqFNesYI0 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) December 15, 2019

Cormac Ó Braonáin embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party.



Our thoughts are with his family and all of his friends. Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis. https://t.co/pfSumtj7ls pic.twitter.com/thdb0uUBqn — The Labour Party (@labour) December 15, 2019

“Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success,” Mr Howlin said.

“Our grief and sadness are sharpened all the more by the wonderful memories we have of Cormac.”

Cúnla ni Bhraonáin Morris, his cousin, described him as a “straight up, lovely person, who just always had a smile on his face”.

“There was nothing false about him, he had the sun shining out of his face. He had this big smile, he was just so warm and he made everyone around him feel as lovely as he was,” Ms Ní Bhraonáin Morris told The Irish Times.

“He worked so hard. He just really wanted to see a socialist Ireland where everyone is equal.”

Jack Merriman, his colleague and friend from Labour Youth, said he was “devastated”, adding that he “was my best friend and closest comrade”.

“He was so passionate and hard-working and he was going to change this country. You left us too soon, dear comrade, but we’ll keep the red flag flying for you. Thoughts are with his family,” Mr Merriman said on a social media post.

The Luas was running late as part of an extended Christmas timetable which only started this weekend. Following a forensic examination of the scene, Green Line Luas services resumed on Sunday morning.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Transdev, which runs the Luas service, said it would “conduct an investigation in relation to last night’s fatal incident on the Luas Green Line”. The timeline for such an investigation is not yet known.

No one on the tram, which was one of the last to run before the service shut down for the night, required any hospital treatment.

It is the seventh incident resulting in a fatality on the tram network since it started running in 2004 and the third this year.

In March, a 30-year-old man was killed after being struck by a Luas tram at the Kingswood area in the south-west of the city and in February another pedestrian was killed following a collision with a Luas in Tallaght.

Dublin’s trams travel over 2 million kilometres a year and over 40 million Luas passenger were recorded last year.