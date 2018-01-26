Cyclist killed in Donegal following collision with car

Colin Gleeson

A male cyclist in his 40s was killed in Co Donegal on Friday following a collision with a car.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred at Ards Beg, Gortahork at approximately 4pm, and have appealed for witnesses.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Letterkenny Hospital. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The stretch of road was closed to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local traffic diversions were put in place.

Gardaí said witnesses should contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, the Garda confidential telephone line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.