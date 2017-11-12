Cyclist dies following crash near Kentstown, Co Meath

A cyclist has died after being struck by car on the R153 road in Co Meath.

The incident occured at about 11.30am on Sunday on the R153 Balrath near Kentstown.

A 70-year-old male cyclist was removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured in the collision.

The road was closed and gardaí are appealing for witnesses t come forward.