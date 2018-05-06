Cyclist dies during Co Mayo charity ride

A man died suddenly during a charity cycle in Co Mayo on Saturday.

The man, named locally as Francis (Frank) Endicott, with addresses in Phibsborough, Dublin, and Newport, Co Mayo, died after taking ill at Ballylahan bridge near Foxford while taking part in the Mayo Pink Ribbon Charity Cycle, an annual event to raise funds for breast cancer research.

Other cyclists and paramedics tried to save Mr Endicott after he became ill.

Mr Endicott, who was in his 50s, was taking part in the cycle with his wife, Marita. However, she was not alongside him when he became ill.

The local Pink Ribbon committee has expressed its sympathy to Marita and the couple’s two daughters, Ruth and Chloe, on their loss.

“Frank’s death has cast a sad cloud over this year’s event,” a spokesperson said.

A private funeral in Newport is planned for later this week.

Hundreds took part in Saturday’s cycle, including former taoiseach Enda Kenny.

To date, Mayo Pink Ribbon has raised in the region of €700,000 for breast cancer research.