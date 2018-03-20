Cyclist (17) killed in collision with mini-bus

Gardaí are investigating after a 17-year-old cyclist was killed following a collision with a mini-bus in Co Meath.

The incident occurred at approximately 5pm on the Golf Links Road, Bettystown, on Tuesday.

The boy’s body has been removed to Navan Mortuary, and a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

The male bus driver, who is his mid-50s, was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently conducting an examination at scene. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 018010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda station.