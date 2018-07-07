Cyclist (16) dies after collision with car in Co Kildare on Tuesday
Teenage boy was treated for head injuries at Beaumont hospital but died on Saturday
A 16-year-old boy has died after he collided with a car while cycling in Co Kildare on Tuesday.
He was cycling near Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm when his bike collided with another car.
The driver of that car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.
The teenager was taken to Beaumont hospital where he was treated for head injuries and was pronounced dead earlier on Saturday.
A Garda investigation is underway.