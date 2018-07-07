Cyclist (16) dies after collision with car in Co Kildare on Tuesday

A 16-year-old boy has died after he collided with a car while cycling in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

He was cycling near Oughterard, Straffan at 4.50pm when his bike collided with another car.

The driver of that car, a woman in her 40s, was not injured.

The teenager was taken to Beaumont hospital where he was treated for head injuries and was pronounced dead earlier on Saturday.

A Garda investigation is underway.