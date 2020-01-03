Cyclist (13) dies after colliding with car in west Belfast

A 13-year-old boy has died in a collision with a car while out cycling in West Belfast.

The fatal crash took place in the Springfield Road area of the city on Friday afternoon.

A man has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and is assisting with inquiries.

“Very sadly, a young cyclist has lost his life today. He was 13-year-old Eoin Hamill from the local area,” Insp David McBride said in a statement.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm and who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to get in touch as soon as possible.”