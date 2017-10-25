Customs seize almost 10m black market cigarettes worth €4.6m
Recovery was one of largest ever hauls of black market cigarettes by Customs
If the cigarettes had made their way to the streets it would have cost the Exchequer €3.8m. Photograph: Revenue Customs/PA Wire
One of the largest ever hauls of black market cigarettes has been recovered by Customs.
The truck-load of illicit tobacco — known as cheap whites and branded Excellence — was concealed in a lorry supposedly containing tyres passing through Dublin Port.
There were 9.6 million cigarettes inside, with a retail value of about €4.5 million which, if they had made their way to the streets, would have cost the Exchequer €3.8 million.
Revenue Customs officers analysed the truck using a specialist mobile X-ray scanner machine after picking it out in routine profiling.
The smuggled cargo had arrived in the country on Tuesday on a ship from Rotterdam in the Netherlands.
“Revenue continues to target the supply of illicit tobacco products with a view to disrupting the supply chain, seizing the illicit product and prosecuting those responsible,” a spokeswoman said. –PA