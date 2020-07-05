Crowds gathering in Dublin city centre ‘ugly image’ for the capital, say vintners

The lack of social distancing in large crowds socialising over the weekend on Dame Lane in Dublin city centre presented an “ugly image” for the city, the head of the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) has said.

The problem was “separate” to the reopening of pubs that can operate as restaurants, and related to “street drinking,” Donall O’Keeffe, LVA chief executive said.

Video footage circulating on social media showed a large crowd socialising and drinking on Dame Lane, with some playing live music, and little adherence to two metre social distancing rules.

The LVA, who represent Dublin publicans, wished to “condemn the behaviour,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

It comes as publicans risk the immediate closure of their pubs and losing their liquor licences if they are found breaching Covid-19 public health measures during new inspections on pubs.

Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park, Dublin said it had instructed gardaí across the country to begin inspections in pubs from 7pm to ensure they were adhering to the public health measures – a significant ramping-up of the approach that had been planned.

‘Getting worse’

During the coronavirus lockdown Dame Lane has been a spot for impromptu street parties, but the problem was “getting worse,” Mr O’Keeffe said.

Gardai walking around the streets in Dublin City Centre to make sure pubs are not breaking the guidelines on social distancing, serving food or time limits etc



Yet this is allowed on Dame Lane..... pic.twitter.com/4inEgsY2Rm — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) July 4, 2020

People were gathering with alcohol purchased from some pubs operating a “takeaway” service, and nearby supermarkets, he said.

“Nobody is social distancing, there are no toilet facilities, it is a terrible image for the city centre and for the trade,” he said.

“I’d be calling on the businesses involved and the customers to reconsider their decisions,” he said. “The crowd attracts a crowd … I’d be calling on the gardaí to move people on,” he added.

Pubs are permitted to reopen on July 20th, however following lobbying from the industry premises that can operate as restaurants could resume trading earlier from June 29th.

There are strict guidelines in place for pubs that have reopened, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Customers must be served a substantial meal costing at least €9, with time limits of 105 minutes per group, and table service only.

Pygmalion, a popular cocktail bar and restaurant on South William Street, was involved in a controversy over lack of social distancing in a queue into the premises last weekend.

Video footage shared on social media showed a uniformed garda telling a staff member “absolutely nobody is social distancing in this line” and “you can’t control the line, you close up, simple as that”.

Commenting in recent days Paul McGlade jnr, owner of Pygmalion, said “we are trying our best but obviously we can do better. We had markings [on the ground] to respect social distancing and extra security guards.”

Another person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) reported on Saturday.

This brings to 1,741 the total number of deaths related to the disease in the Republic.

Nphet also reported a further 11 new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 25,509