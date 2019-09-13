Crisis talks aimed at resolving beef dispute to resume on Saturday

Crisis talks aimed at resuming the beef dispute are set to resume on Saturday.

Beef farmers have in been blockading processing facilities in protest at what they deem to be unfair prices offered for their animals.

Meat Industry Ireland said it welcomed progress made in the last 24 hours aimed at resuming talks to resolve the beef dispute.

“We are committed to working constructively to resolve the situation, and have always been ready to participate in talks, but only when negotiations could take place in good faith.”

“We know farmers want to be able to sell their cattle, we know employees want to get back to work, and we know customers want their orders for quality Irish beef to be fulfilled. All parties need to focus now on delivery of these goals and on finding a prompt resolution.”

It said beef slaughtering operations would remain suspended in blockaded plants during the talks. However it said existing limited beef must be allowed to have free movement to avoid losses to the long term detriment of the sector.

“MII has also insisted on an immediate resumption of sheep slaughtering in the two West of Ireland affected dual species plants to alleviate a serious build-up of factory ready lambs in the most sheep intensive region of the country.”

IFA President Joe Healy welcomed the recommencement of beef talks scheduled for Saturday morning.

He said it was “time to stop the grandstanding and the posturing”, and to get down to real talks.

“Meat Industry Ireland and the Minister must come forward with concrete and substantive proposals to resolve the issues and improve the position of farmers,” he said.

“We can’t afford to spend any time on posturing and game playing. We need to get this solved this weekend,” he said.

The talks come in advance of a planned protest by individual beef farmers in Dublin on Monday. The protest was initially expected to take place in Kildare Street today, Friday, but it was deferred.

Meanwhile a processing plant in Northern Ireland has been approved to supply retailers with meat that has been reared in the Republic, an Bord Bia has confirmed.

On Thursday supermarket chain Aldi said it was labelling Irish meat in its stores to reflect the face that it had been processed in the UK. Aldi said “some of our Irish beef and pork suppliers have processed Irish beef and pork at their UK based processing facilities, all of which are Quality Assured by Bord Bia”

Bord Bia said it would not have any difficulty in approving further plants in the UK, once the animals had been reared in the Republic and the plants met Bord Bia standards.

The company said it wanted to “ensure we have a full range of fresh beef and pork products for our customers”.

Tara McCarthy chief executive of Bord Bia said a Dawn Meats plant in Northern Ireland was recently approved to process cattle raised in the Republic.

She also said that similar arrangements could follow in the UK depending on how long the beef dispute continues.

Ms McCarthy told RTÉ Radio One News at One that once the processors followed Bord Bia’s rules and procedures and submitted to occasional audits they could be approved.

She said the current crisis was “a huge challenge,” but that there is a desire among retailers, processors and consumers that people continue to eat Irish beef.

“It’s a finite issue and stocks could run out and it would be an awful shame for consumers not to have the option of buying Quality Assured Irish beef and we hope that never happens, ” she said.