Crew of stricken fishing vessel rescued in dramatic airlift operation off West Cork

Seven fishermen have been airlifted to safety this evening by the Irish Coast Guard after their stricken trawler began taking in water in heavy seas off West Cork.

The Wexford registered trawler, Ellie Adhamh was under tow by the LE George Bernard Shaw headed for Castletownbere when she began to take in water rounding the Bull Rock off west Cork.

Strong south westerly winds of up to 90kph and six metre swell were buffeting the fishing vessel under tow and a decision was taken around 5.30pm to airlift all seven crew members off the boat.

The Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Valentia Island tasked both Rescue 115 from Shannon and Rescue 117 from Waterford to evacuate the crew from the Ellie Adhamh.

Both choppers proceeded to the scene, approximately 60 kms south west of the Mizen and Rescue 117 airlifted all seven crew to safety in a 15 minute operation just before 7pm this evening.

Rescue 115 remained on standby during the operation as did the RNLI Lifeboat, Annette Hutton from Castletownbere and the LE George Bernard Shaw which kept a towline on the fishing vessel.

All seven crew of the Ellie Adhamh were taken directly to Cork Airport where they were met by HSE paramedics who examined them but all were understood to be in good health despite their ordeal.

UPDATE: Fishing Vessel ELLIE ADHAMH continued to take on water while under Tow by #P64, LÉ #GEORGEBERNARDSHAW. Decision was made to abandon ship. The crew were lifted safely to #R117. #P64 remains on scene. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FDtggIE5FE — Irish Naval Service (@naval_service) March 27, 2021

The drama began early on Friday morning when Ellie Adhamh lost power some 130 kilometres off the Bull Rock while returning to Castletownbere from a prawn fishing trip in the Porcupine Bank.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Valentia Island began a rescue operation and the Bere Island tug boat, Ocean Bank en route from Spain diverted to the scene to assist.

However storm force winds and heavy seas caused damage to the wheelhouse of the tugboat and she had to divert to Castletownbere and was escorted into port by Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat.

A number of trawlers remained on standby by the 25 metre Ellie Adhamh as she faced eight metre high waves before the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115 from Shannon arrived on the scene.

Rescue 115 offered to airlift the crew off the stricken vessel but the captain was happy for his crew to remain on board at that point as the LE George Bernard Shaw was also proceeding to the scene.

The LE George Bernard Shaw arrived on scene around 8pm on Friday, releasing a Cypriot registered freighter, the Frio Forwin which had remained on standby after she picked up a May Day signal.

The LE George Bernard Shaw remained on standby overnight near the stricken vessel and managed to get a tow line aboard on Saturday morning and began taking her under tow to Castletownbere.

Meanwhile Rescue 115 was tasked to deliver two marine pumps to the Ellie Adhamh as the captain reported that she was taking water on board and they duly lowered the pumps on to the vessel.

But the weather, which had improved for a number of hours on Saturday morning, began to deteriorate on Saturday afternoon, making the tow into Castletownbere more arduous.

After the crew were removed from the vessel on Saturday evening, the LE George Bernard Shaw proceeded to Lawrence Cove to anchor for the night but plans to return to the scene on Sunday.

It’s hoped that the weather will improve and that the LE George Bernard Shaw will be able to re-establish a tow with the Ellie Adhamh with a view to bringing her safely back to Castletownbere.