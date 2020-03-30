Crash involving Luas tram blocks north Dublin junction

A crash involving a Luas tram has blocked a junction in North Dublin.

Diversions have been put in place in Smithfield, and the Luas red line service has been interrupted.

The apparent derailment of the tram has blocked the junction of Queen St and Benburb St, AA Roadwatch has said.

Traffic is being diverted via Blackhall Place, and Luas red line services are not operating from Blackhorse to The Point as a result.

In a tweet, Luas said services will continue to operate from Tallaght / Saggart to Blackhorse.Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

“We apologise for any and all inconvenience caused,” the operator said.