Covid restrictions Q&A: the reasons, the detail and the confusion

A series of new measures came into force on Tuesday in a bid to curb a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Here we examine the reasons for the measures and look at a number of areas where there is confusion or conflicting advice.

More measures have been announced to stop the spread of Covid-19. Why?

Cases of the virus are rising again. We are now seeing multiple clusters of the virus throughout the country in homes, in workplaces and in a number of other social settings.

A total of 200 new cases were reported on Saturday, the highest daily total since May, and a further 190 cases were confirmed on Tuesday. The rate of growth in new infections in the State over the past two weeks is the fourth highest in Europe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “we have been successful in keeping the number of deaths low, but if the current increase continues it will be impossible to stop the spread of the virus to our most vulnerable and our most compromised.”

So what’s changing?

A range of new public health measures were announced on Tuesday and came into effect immediately.

Sports events and matches revert to behind-closed-doors with no spectators allowed. Indoor training in places such as gyms should be limited to six people, and outdoor training should be limited to 15 people.

Employers should continue to allow remote working where possible; public transport should be avoided where possible; and if travelling in a car or other vehicle with someone from outside your household it is recommended you wear a face covering.

If you are having visitors to your home, you should limit them to six from no more than three households. Outdoor gatherings are to be limited to 15 people. Again social distancing should be observed.

So contact sport is allowed, just no spectators?

Yes. Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there had not been significant issues arising out of sport per se. The measures were not aimed at stopping sport as long as it continued with the protective measures already in place. “It is what has been happening before and after matches, its households congregating, travelling together”, he said. While teammates come together “that was 30 people rather than 200 people or 250 people”. There was no situation without risk however, he added.

What about restaurants and cafes?

Earlier this month the Government announced a closing time of 11pm for restaurants and cafes. Now it says restaurants and cafes, including pubs that are currently acting as restaurants, can remain open and now with a mandatory closing time of 11.30pm. So they get to open for an extra half hour. NPHET wanted a closing time of 10.30pm.

And weddings?

No change here. The limit on attendance at weddings remains at 50 “until a further decision is made”. This is an area where the Cabinet decided not to heed NPHET advice. A footnote to Dr Glynn’s advice says the changes to indoor gathering should apply to weddings and from August 24th. The Government instead decided to leave the 50-person limit and review the situation.

What is the story with further restrictions for over 70s.

Anyone over 70 or those who are “extremely medically vulnerable” are asked to keep the number of people they meet as low as possible. When they do meet others they should meet for as short a time as possible and observe two-metre social distancing. They should also avoid public transport where possible and shop during designated hours.

So it is not a return to cocooning?

No, although there is confusion over whether over-70s can proceed with planned holidays. Mr Martin said people need to use their judgment but Dr Glynn later said he would not be advising this age group to go to a hotel.

Do we now have to avoid using public transport?

Yes, where possible.

How long will these new measures last?

They will remain in place for three-and-a-half weeks, until September 13th.

What? Does that mean schools can’t reopen?

The Government has said its priority is still to get schools open at the end of this month. Arrangements for school transport will proceed as planned.

What about the lockdown in the midlands?

The restrictions imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly were put in place for two weeks and are due to come to an end this coming weekend August 23rd.

But Dr Glynn said the incidence of disease in these counties remains “worrying high”, and this will be considered by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday.

He stressed there were now a large number of counties with rising incidence of the disease but no other counties at this stage in the same situation as Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

“And hopefully the measures recommended today will arrest the increase in those counties across the country”.

Is there any chance at all so-called wet pubs will be able to open soon?

The Taoiseach said this issue would be reconsidered at the end of August.

How will the new measures be enforced?

The Ministers for Health and Justice, along with the Attorney General, are considering the introduction of legislation to give additional powers to “the gardaí and agencies” to enforce the public health measures. The aim is to have “immediate sanctions” for breaches.

So can gardaí break up house parties?

The measures propose new powers for gardaí to enforce the restrictions, in cafes, restaurants and pubs and also house parties, but these powers will require legislation, and the Dáil is not due to sit until mid September. There are also concerns among civil liberties groups about giving gardaí the power to enter a private residence without a warrant.

Is it an over-reaction?

Those who ask this should remember that 2,332 people have lost their lives on the island of Ireland and many thousands more had been seriously ill, the Taoiseach said.

“We are absolutely not at a stage where we can return to normality. Individually and together we have to act as if the virus is present wherever we are and to act accordingly. We are at another critical moment. If we want to limit the number of people who get seriously ill or die because of the virus we need to follow these public health measures.

“We can’t go back, if we falter now every sacrifice we have made to date will be for naught. We have to accept that we have to recommit ourselves to accepting the reality of the continued threat of this virus,” he said.

How have the changes gone down?

There has been a mixed response with some suggesting the new measures are confusing – indoor gatherings limited to six, but weddings can have 50 guests, and restaurants and gastro pubs will remain open until 11.30pm.

People are encouraged not to use public transport, but how will children travel to school? As questions linger so too does the threat of the virus.