Covid: Employers struggling to rehire staff ‘should contact Dept of Social Protection’

Employers who are struggling to hire or rehire staff are being encouraged to notify the Department of Social Protection, who will follow up with the workers concerned, a senior Government official has said.

At the weekly Covid-19 official briefing, Assistant Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said that the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) continues to fall, down to 376,600 this week, who received €111.5 million in payments. This is down from a peak of 481,331 in February of this year.

However, amid commentary from some employers who say they are experiencing difficulties in hiring staff, she said: “Any employer who faces difficulties in rehiring staff can notify the Department of Social Protection and the case will be followed up with the workers concerned.”

She said such notifications are “not to say [the department] will cut them off PUP” but were to “see what’s going on”.

“They want to know what’s going on, they want to understand what’s going on for people,” she said.

Ms Canavan told the briefing that substantial progress is being made in the vaccination programme and that although “we have a little way to go . . . for now we are keeping the virus under control, the vaccination programme is gaining momentum, and we are in a position to progress with the gradual and safe reopening of our economy and society”. She said 235,000 people were vaccinated last week, the highest total to date.

Ms Canavan acknowledged the work of communities in Donegal, which had the highest rate of Covid infection but has made progress in recent weeks. “This is a great example of how communities have worked together throughout this crisis to protect and support each other.”

She warned, however, that despite progress, Covid is “clever”. “It will thrive and feed on our complacency,” she said, adding: “Please let’s stay the course to give everyone that same chance and to feel the full benefits of the vaccination programme”.

There is good news emerging on the impact of vaccines on transmission of Covid, with one study suggesting it can cut the spread in households by up to half.

To date, 22,400 businesses have registered for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) with Revenue, and those reopening now can claim double the normal weekly rate as a restarting bonus, for two weeks. There are 48,700 employers registered with Revenue for the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, with €3 billion paid out to date to 49,000 employers.

On the PUP, more than €7.5 billion has been paid out since last March.

With HSE and associated IT systems currently disabled by a ransomware attack, she said the vaccine programme was running today and those with appointments should attend, while emergency departments are operating as normal.

Schools can organise end-of-year graduation ceremonies for sixth years, but they are being advised not to do so in the traditional format, while Ms Canavan emphasised that the risk of being infected with Covid in advance of Leaving Cert examinations could have serious consequences for students.

“It is very important not to carry out any activities that may put sixth-year students at risk of exposure to Covid-19, particularly in the last remaining days before the commencement of the Leaving Certificate examinations,” she said.

“Schools are also asked to strongly encourage students to act responsibly and not to attend any social events or gatherings which greatly increase the risk of spreading Covid-19.”

Ms Canavan urged continued compliance with social distancing and other public health measures. “We have come too far now to fall at this final hurdle. We are so close. Enjoy the freedoms at each step of the path ahead, but we still need a small bit more perseverance.”