Covid crisis: 772 further infections and six deaths

A further 772 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been notified to the National Public Health Emergency Team, it reported on Friday evening. This brings to 61,059 the total number of infections in the Republic.

The six additional deaths reported brings the total to 1,908.

As of 2pm today 325 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in intensive care. And there have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the overall situation has improved, but that it is important to remember that these are “early days”. He emphassised that the improvement could only be maintained if efforts to safeguard public health are continued by all.

“We have to remember that incidence is increasing in older age groups, who are particularly vulnerable to this disease. The way in which we can protect them is if we continue to drive down transmission across the whole population.”

Numbers improving

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Desmond Hickey said that “as of today, Ireland has seen a reduction in its seven-day incidence rate of 36 per cent when compared to the previous seven days”.

He added that the country’s progress is notable when compared to the rapidly deteriorating picture across Europe. It is paramount he said that the Republic continues to drive down disease incidence as much as possible in the coming weeks.

The chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Prof Philip Nolan, said “the reproduction number is now close to 1.0 nationally. This is the first time in a number of weeks that we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease. However, our experience to date shows this type of progress is very fragile. We should take these positive signs as an indication our efforts are starting to work, the critical thing now is to keep it up, the virus will seek out any opportunity to spread; over the next weeks let’s make sure we don’t give it that opportunity, by driving R and case numbers as low as possible.”

The reproduction figure is the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to, on average.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said there had been a significant reduction in emergency presentations and admission in recent weeks, when compared with activity last year.

“Our emergency departments have in place pathways of care to keep patients and staff safe. If you need urgent or emergency care in our hospitals, this care can be provided safely.”

Earlier in the day HSE chief executive Paul Reid said it is difficult predict when Covid-19 cases will peak during this winter, .

One reason for this is the time lag between cases in younger people moving on to those in the over-65 age group, he said. This lag, between cases in those between 18 to 25 years of age and those among older and more vulnerable people, was not unique to Ireland and was also evident in other countries, he added.

He said while evidence is emerging of Level 3 and Level 5 measures beginning to have an impact, there is a need for caution.

Mr Reid said while there had been an easing in the positivity rates in Ireland recently, the number of people in hospital and intensive care units continues to rise.

No agreement

Mr Reid also said there was no agreement in place to provide intensive care beds for patients from Northern Ireland but the HSE would do so if requested.

“There have been various levels of engagement with Northern Ireland health service, but no formal request for help yet. Should a request be made, we would be willing to help.”

With regards to nursing homes, Mr Reid said four nursing homes are dealing with a serious Covid-19 outbreak and 25 others are receiving a range of supports.