Covid-19 vaccination programme ‘could begin before new year’

The first Covid-19 vaccinations could begin before the new year depending on approval from the European Medicines Agency, the Minister for Health said on Tuesday.

Stephen Donnelly said: “It is possible that if the EMA does authorise this vaccine that an initial – it would be a very low level – but that an initial round of vaccination could actually begin before the new year”.

The Minister’s comments came after the agency said it would seek to approve “if possible” the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine on December 21st, eight days earlier than planned.

The committee was originally scheduled to convene on December 29th. The new date may shift forward the vaccination schedule for the EU by more than a week.

The EU body said its human medicines committee (CHMP) had been “working intensively” to check data sent by the pharmaceutical companies over the past few weeks, and on Monday had received additional information it had requested.

“Pending the outcome of its evaluation, an exceptional meeting of the CHMP has now been scheduled for December 21st to conclude if possible,” the agency said in a statement.

In a statement to mark the publication of the report of the Government’s high level vaccination taskforce, Mr Donnelly said the vaccination programme would be rolled out in three phases.

“It will be bigger and more complex than previous vaccination programmes. It will play a central role in our exit from the pandemic”.

He said over time, “it will allow us to return to reopen our society and to reconnect in the ways we once took for granted”.

However, Mr Donnelly cautioned: “A vaccine won’t have a positive impact on the direct trajectory of this disease for at least months to come.”

The vaccines will be rolled out in three phases, Mr Donnelly’s statement says. An initial rollout will be followed by a mass ramp-up and finally, open access. The highest priority groups – those over 65 in long-term care facilities, and frontline healthcare workers in direct contact with patients – will receive the vaccine first.

“Today is a really positive day for all of us,” Mr Donnelly said. “After a very difficult year, we are hopefully that Covid-19 vaccines will be approved for use in Ireland in a matter of weeks.”

He said the vaccine strategy announced on Tuesday “means we will be ready if a vaccine passes the rigorous quality and safety tests by the European Medicines Agency”.

Mr Donnelly thanked taskforce chair Prof Brian MacCraith for his work on the strategy, which he said was the result of close co-operation between the Department of Health, the HSE and other stakeholders.

Vaccines will be administered from long-term care facilities, mass vaccination clinics, GP surgeries and community pharmacies, and will be carried out by trained healthcare workers.

The Minister said Ireland had largely avoided a significant rise in ICU admissions and many deaths due to its pre-emptive action in recent months, but that Covid-19 is “still out there”.

“Cases of Covid-19 have crept up again in recent days, and so we must all be careful,” he said. The statement says that once approval for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is forthcoming, it will be rolled out in a “matter of days”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Tuesday the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines would in part be determined by drug companies’ capacity to produce doses, as well as authorisation timelines.

Mr Martin told reporters before Cabinet on Tuesday morning that the rollout of the State’s immunisation “all depends on the manufacturing capacity within the various companies, and the timing of the various vaccines getting authorisation”. He said the timing was “very much subject” to these factors.

Mr Martin said earlier this week that the “optimal” time for administering the inoculations would not be until late spring, tempering expectations that the rollout will quickly follow the approval of the first vaccine by regulators, which is expected before the end of the year.

A new report prepared by the taskforce chaired by Prof MacCraith details the types of locations which will be used at different stages of the planned rollout.

The first locations will be hospitals, followed by long-term residential care facilities, which will be served by mobile distribution teams from a nearby hospital.

There will then be centralised mass vaccination centres, and once broader sections of society are vaccinated GPs and pharmacies will play a bigger role.

The programme will draw on the existing pool of vaccinators working within the health system, and sources said there were a number of options being progressed to scale up the workforce for the roll-out.

The HSE is also working on a new IT system which will cover registrations, bookings, second bookings and monitoring.

Sources said a “ready-made software solution” was being sourced, and is hoped it will be ready by the end of the year.

Up to 14 million doses may be purchased by the State, depending on whether a sixth advanced purchase agreement is signed off by the EU with drug company Sanofi.

Sources have said the cost of the drugs will be about €112 million.