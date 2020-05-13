Covid-19 unemployment payment will end before wage subsidies – Varadkar

The €350 Covid-19 unemployment payment will come to an end before the Government scheme which helps companies pay the wages of their workers, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said the intention will also be to withdraw the €350 unemployment payment if someone refuses to go back to work if a job is offered to them.

The Government introduced two schemes to help people and businesses through the crisis: the €350 welfare payment and the wage support scheme which sees the State generally pays up to 70 per cent of wages of affected employees up to certain limits.

Both were initially due to last three months but Mr Varadkar and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe have said they will be extended, but may be amended.

The UK government earlier this week said it is extending a similar scheme to October.

Supports

Speaking to Dermot and Dave on Today FM, Mr Varadkar said: “There are examples of people who are actually getting more on the pandemic unemployment payment than they got when they were working part time. Some employers are telling us they are finding it hard to recruit and get people back to work because of that.

“Having said that, I don’t think it would be possible to discontinue it at the middle of June. We will have to go beyond that. People have to be given the opportunity to return to work and there are lots of businesses who won’t be able to reopen at the middle of June. We do intend to extend it. I can’t say how long we’ll extend it.

“One thing we will probably do is extend the temporary wage subsidy scheme longer than then pandemic unemployment payment because we will be encouraging employers to take people back on and transition them from the pandemic unemployment payment to the wage subsidy scheme.

“So when you are offered your job back, if you refuse it you actually lose your pandemic unemployment payment but your employer will be able to take you back on the wage subsidy scheme.”

The Government is also set to examine a range of new supports for the jobs market, as the pandemic unemployment payment and temporary wage subsidy schemes start to wind down.

Encouraging employers to take people off the pandemic payment and on to their books will be a key goal. It is expected that an extension of a current short-time working scheme will be considered as part of this.

Currently designed to support employees put on short-time work, it may be refocused to apply when an employer takes on someone from the Live Register or the pandemic payment scheme on a part-time basis initially.

This recognises that in some cases as the economy restarts, the company may not initially be able to afford to pay full-time wages, meaning the employee would receive top-up State payments for a period.