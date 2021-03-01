Covid-19: Two more deaths and 138 further cases in North
Total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland since pandemic began now 2,057
Two more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s department of health reported on Monday.
It brings the total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 2,057.
A further 138 people have tested positive for the virus.
