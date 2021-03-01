Covid-19: Two more deaths and 138 further cases in North

Total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland since pandemic began now 2,057

A total of 302 patients are receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, with 34 in intensive care.

A total of 302 patients are receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, with 34 in intensive care.

 

Two more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s department of health reported on Monday.

It brings the total number of fatalities in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began to 2,057.

A further 138 people have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 302 patients are receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, with 34 in intensive care.