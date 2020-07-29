Covid-19: Travel to less affected regions abroad ‘unlikely’ to be approved

Travel to regions less affected by the Covid-19 pandemic within countries that are not themselves on the green list is “unlikely” to be approved by the Government.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said the government is making its assessment for inclusion on the green list based on data at a national level.

“We have been looking at it at a national level, that’s the most reliable, and once someone enters a country, we don’t really know where they go, so we’re operating on the national data,” she said at a Government press briefing on the pandemic today.

While she said cabinet may discuss the issue again when it next week considers the update to the green list, Ms Canavan said the criteria being applied includes “the national 14-day incidence rate, the trajectory, and other aspects of testing and tracing, so it was a broader range, but it was never looking at regional level.”

It comes after it emerged that the Spanish government has been lobbying their Irish counterparts for the inclusion of the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca and Ibiza, and the Canary Islands, on the State’s green list.

The islands are currently excluded from the list, along with the Spanish mainland, meaning anyone travelling into the State from there is asked to restrict their movements for 14 days on arrival. They also face the suspension of social welfare payments, and depending on their employers’ policies, could be forced to take unpaid leave while self-isolating.

However, the Spanish government has argued that the lower levels of infection in the islands mean that they are safe to travel to. The Spanish Embassy in Dublin earlier this week told The Irish Times that “the next review of the green list gives a good opportunity to include [the Balearic and Canary Islands]”.

Elsewhere, Ms Canavan said that a total of 105 people have now received alerts that they were close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 through the HSE’s contact tracing app, which she said was a good performance. Around 1.45 million downloads of the app have now taken place. However, she said that it is “vital to avoid becoming complacent” about the disease in Ireland, after 40 new cases were diagnosed on Tuesday – the highest number since June.

Ms Canavan also warned of an increase in Covid-related cybercrime and fraud in Ireland, including around staycation breaks, with criminals targeting people with requests for upfront payments for holidays and reservations which later transpire to be bogus. There have also been incidences of consumers paying for campervans and other expensive items up front on cloned websites, but never receiving their goods.

She said there has now been €2.2 billion paid out to employers under the State’s Covid wage subsidy scheme, and the pandemic unemployment payment is currently running at around €89 million per week.