Covid-19: Three deaths and 313 cases reported in State

A further 313 cases of Covid-19 and three deaths have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

In a statement on Friday evening, the Department of Health said there has been a total of 75,507 confirmed cases and 2,120 deaths related to the pandemic in Ireland to date.

Of the latest cases, there were 70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois with the remaining 154 cases spread across 19 other counties. The median age of the cases was 35 years and 67 per cent were among under 45 years.

On Friday afternoon, 197 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, including 35 in intensive care. There were 12 hospitalisations over the past 24 hours.

The national incidence of the disease over the last 14 days stands at 81.2 cases per 100,000 people. Donegal has the highest incidence at 229.9 per 100,000 people, followed by Kilkenny and Louth. Leitrim has the lowest incidence at 15.6 per 100,000.

GAA final

Meanwhile, GAA fans, particularly those from Limerick and Waterford, have been urged to comply with public health advice on Covid-19 while following this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final.

An Garda Síochána said it has been working with the GAA nationally and locally to ensure all possible measures are in place to minimise the spread of the disease among supporters before, during and after the match.

Members of the force have also been speaking to licensed premises, particularly in Limerick and Waterford, ahead of the counties meeting behind closed doors at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon due to pandemic-related restrictions.

“An Garda Síochána will continue its high visibility operation this weekend with patrols focused on key city and urban locations and, in particular, the night time economy,” it said in a statement.

Pubs serving food have been allowed to reopen since last week following the easing of coronavirus curbs, but many are only permitted to have customers stay on site for an hour and 45 minutes. Pubs not serving food have had to remain closed for the Christmas period.

‘Still spreading’

John Twomey, Garda deputy commissioner for policing and security, said that as a former inter-county hurler he knew well how much the fixture will mean to fans of the teams.

“We want this to be a great occasion for everyone, but we all must remember that Covid-19 doesn’t take a day-off, even for an All-Ireland final,” he said in a statement. “Covid-19 is still among us. It is still spreading among our communities. People are seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.”

He said that “if you are somewhere to watch the match and there are too many people there - leave” and that people should aim to watch the game safely.

The deputy commissioner said the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) had indicated that “shouting and singing can easily spread Covid-19”.

“People need to bear these things in mind when making decisions about where to support their team.”

“The vast majority of licensed premises have been operating in compliance with public health regulations. It is critical this is maintained. Those who are not compliant should be aware that we will take action - up to and including enforcement - to bring them into compliance.”

The force said similar policing measures would be in place next weekend when Dublin and Mayo square off in the All-Ireland Football Final.