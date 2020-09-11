Covid-19 testing should be extended to travel, says Minister

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan believes testing should be extended from workplace, residential and health settings into the area of travel but as part of a coordinated approach across Europe.

There is currently no mandatory testing for people arriving into the country from other jurisdictions.

Instead, travellers arriving in from countries that are not on the “green list” are requested to restrict their movements for 14 days and fill in a traveller locator form. Travellers coming in from countries that are on the green list are not required to restrict their movements.

However, the European Commission said it is seeking a coordinated approach to international travel to enable the same standards across Europe.

The same system would be used to measure the risk in terms of international travel with three different categories : green, amber and red.

In light of this, Mr Ryan said testing at airports was one of the elements being examined under the Government’s mid-term plan for living with Covid-19, due to be published on Tuesday.

“What we’ll have to look at next week is whether we adopt that type of European approach. I believe that has real benefits. It gives people in the travel industry the certainty that this is part of a wider European approach - that is the first key decision that we need to make,” he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

Mr Ryan said testing is currently targeted at areas such as GP referrals, congregated setting and workplaces.

“I believe, yes, we should extend that into the travel area and we will do that, but we will do it best when we do it with other European countries as part of a systemic approach and that European Commission approach is the right one,” he said.

“It will take a couple of weeks for that to be agreed at European level but, because you have to do it at either end of the flight, you do it on a reciprocal basis. Doing it in that way is the right way to go.

“The first decision we need to make is: Do we adopt the basic standards that they’re setting? But we’ll have to make that call next week.”

Flight cancellations

The international travel and tourism sector has been one of the worst hit as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with air travel continually decreasing since the Spring.

Official figures show that the number of flights in the EU is close to half what it was a year ago, while in the Republic traffic is down by almost 90 per cent.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus have both been highly critical of the Government’s travel restrictions, with Ryanair executives saying the airline may cut more flights in the Republic if the restrictions remain in place. Aer Lingus is considering moving long-haul aircraft from Shannon to one of six UK regional airports to combat the restrictions.

Meanwhile, statistics from the Central Statistics Office this week showed that the Irish economy contracted by 6.1 per cent between April and June, and that the country is officially in a recession.

Speaking generally about the Covid-19 plan, Mr Ryan said: “It is about trying to set up a framework for the next six months so that people can understand that it isn’t that it changes every week or there’s uncertainty about what the regulations mean.

“It is to set out in the simplest terms possible what the various levels are, depending on what the level of the virus is in the community is.”

The Minister said that no one in the political world or outside wanted to see more restrictions.

“Everything we can do to avoid it we certainly shall do, but that’s the balancing act - in terms of trying to protect lives and at the same time protect livelihoods.”

A decision on the opening of wet pubs would be made next week once it has been determined what has happened in recent days in relation to numbers, he said.