Covid-19 ‘super checkpoints’: Many motorists turn back amid long delays on motorways

Long tailbacks are continuing on roads out of Dublin, 12 hours after new restrictions linked with coronavirus came into effect.

At midday there were still delays stretching back three kilometres on the N7 southbound out of Dublin and two-kilometre delays on the N4 out of Dublin as gardaí restricted motorway use to set up checkpoints monitoring people’s movements.

Many motorists turned back after admitting their journeys out of their own counties were not necessary.

New Level 3 restrictions came into effect across the Republic at midnight, with hundreds of Garda checkpoints put in place and a warning even tougher restrictions may be on the cards.

A Garda checkpoint on the N11 on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

More than 2,500 Garda members have been deployed as part of a policing surge across the Republic, with major traffic congestion anticipated due to the impact of so-called super checkpoints. Operation Fanacht involves 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country, in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages per week.

Gardaí do not have powers of enforcement, but hope to persuade people not to make non-essential journeys outside their own county.

The impact of the operation was immediately seen on Wednesday morning. There were queues stretching back eight kilometres on the M4/N4 westbound leaving Dublin, from junction two, Kingswood, to junction five, Athgoe.

At one stage, traffic was backed up from junction four at Newcastle to junction six at Celbridge. There were also reports of very heavy traffic on the N2 into Dublin from Co Meath and on the M50 southbound in Co Wicklow.

Video footage taken at 7.45am on Wednesday showed long tailbacks on the M7 going out of Dublin. Traffic was at a standstill southbound with three lanes reduced to one to facilitate Garda checkpoints.

The Waterford roads policing unit conducted an early morning checkpoint in support of Operation Fanacht at Ferrybank outside Waterford city. The Naas roads policing unit conducted checkpoints near Naas town.

One motorist said he was stopped three times between Ballyshannon and Claremorris with four for five car tailbacks, though traffic was moving.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned that traffic would be heavy in and around Dublin. They were hopeful the delays would prove so long it would discourage people leaving their home county and encourage them to work from home.

He said checkpoints would see traffic funnelled into one lane on motorways and other arterial routes nationwide. This would mean it “would be very difficult” for anyone making journeys on the roads for the duration of Operation Fanacht over the next three weeks.

Level 3

The Government on Monday decided that all counties will join Donegal and Dublin in Level 3 of the five-level Living with Covid strategy for the next three weeks until October 27th.

Level 3 means tighter controls on everyday life as the numbers contracting the virus and needing hospitalisation continue to grow.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaving a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A further 432 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Tuesday evening. This brings to 38,973 the total number of cases of the disease in the Republic. One further death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,811.

According to the Health Service Executive on Tuesday night there were 142 confirmed cases of people with coronavirus in Irish hospitals, almost three times the figure a month ago. A total of 24 people were in ICU with coronavirus last night, up from six a month ago.

Under Level 3 people are asked to stay inside their county unless they have to travel for work, educational or other essential purposes. Visits to houses are restricted to a maximum of six from one other household while weddings and funerals are capped at 25 people. Wet pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars serving food can remain open for take-away, delivery, and outdoor dining/services to a maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed. Nightclubs, discos and casinos remain closed under Level 3.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday night that a short lockdown may still happen despite the Government rejecting this week the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to move to Level 5.

A Garda checkpoint near Naas. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Mr Varadkar went on to say that advice had not been “thought through” and criticised Nphet after the news emerged on Sunday night without consultation with the Government in advance.

However, sources present at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Tuesday night said that Mr Varadkar warned that a circuit-breaker lockdown may still be on the horizon.

“He basically said that a circuit breaker lockdown might, or might not work, but left us under no illusions that it is on the horizon,” said one source.

Mr Varadkar also told party colleagues on Tuesday night that a system of graduated fines, which could include €50 penalties for not wearing face masks and €200 penalties for leaving your county, should be considered.

Sources present at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting said Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that the previous system of €2,500 fines for those who break Covid-19 regulations was seen as draconian.

On Monday, in an address to the country from Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to balance the demands of public health with the need to “protect lives and livelihoods” warning that a return to lockdown “would lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs”.

The country was in “a very different situation to last March”, he said, and warned that “severe restrictions now would have a very damaging impact” on the economy.

Mr Martin’s statement represented a sharp rejection of the advice from Dr Tony Holohan and Nphet to implement Level 5 measures, following a day which saw fierce criticism throughout Government of the chief medical officer.