Covid-19 ‘super checkpoints’: 8km-long queues as gardaí implement Operation Fanacht

Huge traffic jams were reported on Wednesday as gardaí mounted checkpoints across the country to enforce tougher coronavirus restrictions to stop the renewed spread of the virus in Ireland.

New Level 3 restrictions came into effect across the Republic at midnight, with hundreds of Garda checkpoints put in place and a warning even tougher restrictions may be on the cards.

More than 2,500 Garda members have been deployed as part of a policing surge across the Republic, with major traffic congestion anticipated due to the impact of so-called super checkpoints. Operation Fanacht involve 132 large-scale checkpoints a day on main arterial routes around the country in addition to thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages a week.

Gardaí do not have powers of enforcement, but hope to persuade people not to make non-essential journeys outside their own county.

The impact of the operation was immediately seen on Wednesday morning. There were queues stretching back eight kilometres on the M4/N4 westbound leaving Dublin, from junction two, Kingswood, to junction five, Athgoe.

At one stage, traffic was backed up from junction four at Newcastle to junction six at Celbridge. There were also reports of very heavy traffic on the N2 into Dublin and on the M50 southbound in Co Wicklow.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warned that traffic would be heavy in and around Dublin. They were hopeful the delays would prove so long it would discourage people leaving their home county and encourage them to work from home.

He said checkpoints would see traffic funnelled into one lane on motorways and other arterial routes nationwide. This would mean it “would be very difficult” for anyone making journeys on the roads for the duration of Operation Fanacht over the next three weeks.

Three weeks

The Government on Monday decided that all counties will join Donegal and Dublin in Level 3 of the five-level Living with Covid strategy for the next three weeks until October 27th.

A Garda checkpoint on the N11 on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

Level 3 means tighter controls on everyday life as the numbers contracting the virus and needing hospitalisation continue to grow.

A further 432 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by Nphet on Tuesday evening. This brings to 38,973 the total number of cases of the disease in the Republic. One further death was reported by Nphet, leaving the total number of deaths at 1,811. According to the HSE on Tuesday night there were 142 confirmed cases of people with coronavirus in Irish hospitals, almost three times the figure a month ago. A total of 24 people were in ICU with coronavirus last night, up from six a month ago.

Under Level 3 people are asked to stay inside their county unless they have to travel for work, educational or other essential purposes. Visits to houses are restricted to a maximum of six from one other household while weddings and funerals are capped at 25 people. Wet pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars serving food can remain open for take-away, delivery, and outdoor dining/services to a maximum of 15 people. Wet pubs in Dublin remain closed. Nightclubs, discos and casinos remain closed under Level 3.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday night that a short lockdown may still happen despite the Government rejecting this week the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to move to Level 5.

Mr Varadkar went on to say that advice had not been “thought through” and criticised Nphet after the news emerged on Sunday night without consultation with the Government in advance.

However, sources present at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Tuesday night said that Mr Varadkar warned that a circuit-breaker lockdown may still be on the horizon.

“He basically said that a circuit breaker lockdown might, or might not work, but left us under no illusions that it is on the horizon,” said one source.

Fines

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar also told party colleagues on Tuesday night that a system of graduated fines, which could include €50 penalties for not wearing face masks and €200 penalties for leaving your county, should be considered.

Sources present at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting said Mr Varadkar told TDs and Senators that the previous system of €2,500 fines for those who break Covid-19 regulations was seen as draconian.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar leaving a Cabinet meeting in Dublin Castle on Tuesday.Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A better system of graduated fines should be considered, he said, including €50 fines for those who do not wear masks or €200 fines for those who breach travel restrictions.

On Monday, in an address to the country from Government Buildings, Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to balance the demands of public health with the need to “protect lives and livelihoods” warning that a return to lockdown “would lead to the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs”.

The country was in “a very different situation to last March”, he said, and warned that “severe restrictions now would have a very damaging impact” on the economy.

Mr Martin’s statement represented a sharp rejection of the advice from Dr Tony Holohan and the public health team, following a day which saw fierce criticism throughout Government of the chief medical officer, who returned from leave on Sunday and immediately hardened the Nphet position.

Dr Holohan warned the Government that there could be 2,300 cases per day in a month’s time if current trends continue. He pointed to new outbreaks in nursing homes, and in settings catering for vulnerable groups such as Travellers, the homeless and direct provision recipients.

A Garda checkpoint near Naas. Photograph: An Garda Síochána/Twitter

The chief medical officer told Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in a letter that current measures “are not sufficiently controlling the disease”, and that it is “vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally”.

However, the Government chose to ignore the advice and opt instead for the introduction of Level 3 across the State, keeping Dublin and Donegal on the same level.