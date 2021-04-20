Covid-19: Some 300 bedbound older or vulnerable people yet to be vaccinated

Some 300 bedbound people in older and vulnerable cohorts remain to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Oireachtas health committee has heard.

The HSE’s lead for its Covid-19 vaccination programme, Damien McCallion, told the committee on Tuesday that about 1,600 people who are bedbound had been vaccinated through referrals to the National Ambulance Service by GPs.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s chief clinical officer, told the committee that more than 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the State and the HSE is regularly administering 95 per cent of available vaccines within seven days of delivery.

However, he said: “There has been variability between [vaccine] manufacturers which can cause further complications to our operations team.

“We have faced many planning challenges with changes in supply, cohort definitions and clinical guidance in relation to specific vaccines.”

Of 37 vaccination centres planned, 19 are already operating and this will increase to 26 over the remainder of this week.

In documents submitted to the committee before the hearing on Tuesday, the HSE told the committee that uncertainty over supplies has remained a “top programme risk” associated with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines.

The HSE’s briefing document for the committee outlines how a decision taken last week to restrict the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the over-60s has had “a significant impact on the vaccination programme” as “new intake” healthcare workers and vulnerable cohorts had been earmarked to receive this vaccine in the coming weeks.

“As a result of the change most people in those allocation groups cannot now be vaccinated with AZ [AstraZeneca]. This has required a major reorganisation of the vaccination programme.”

Ethical obligation

The HSE aims to substantially complete vaccination in those aged 70 and older in the week of April 19th. The briefing document also confirms that those who received their first dose of the vaccine out of sequence will be given a second dose as the HSE is “ethically obliged” to do so.

It outlines that 1,502 people have been recruited as vaccinators so far, with an additional 2,404 in the recruitment process. It says that “no final requirement” for the number of vaccinators needed has been set as it will be “contingent on capacity from other vaccination channels”. At the moment, the recruitment programme is aimed at “targeting new resources and individuals for vaccinator roles . . . rather than targeting existing healthcare workers”.

It also outlines that those aged 59 and under who are key workers to the vaccine programme, as well as those aged 16-59 with medical conditions that place them at a high risk of severe Covid-19, will begin being vaccinated in early May.