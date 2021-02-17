Covid-19: Six more deaths and 297 new cases reported in Northern Ireland

Six more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the North’s Department of Health reported on Wednesday.

It brings the total number of fatalities to 2,105.

An additional 297 people have also tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday 434 patients with coronavirus were being treated in hospitals in the North, with 53 in intensive care.

The North’s Executive is due to meet on Thursday to review the current coronavirus restrictions, which began on St Stephen’s Day and are in force until March 5th.

They are expected to discuss the reopening of schools and other plans to exit lockdown, including the reopening of non-essential retail and the hospitality industry.

The Minister for the Economy, the DUP’s Diane Dodds, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday that she wanted businesses reopened “safely and sustainably” and in conjunction with the health advice.

“We cannot keep going round the merry-go-round of lockdowns,” she said.

Industry body Hospitality Ulster said the plan for exiting lockdown must be discussed well in advance to give businesses time to prepare, and ministers should work with them to get the industry ready.

“Let’s be proactive, let’s get a plan in place well in advance and fight back and accelerate the recovery,” said its chief executive Colin Neill.

“We have already been through the wringer prior to previous lockdowns and have developed a significant level of experience in relation to safety measures and understanding restrictions and how to implement them,” he said.