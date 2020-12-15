Covid-19: Six further deaths in North with hospitals over capacity

Six more people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures released by the North’s Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday.

It brings the total number of fatalities recorded by the department to 1,129.

A further 486 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the most recent 24-hour period.

In the North’s hospitals, 444 people with coronavirus are receiving treatment, with 33 in intensive care. The hospital network in Northern Ireland is operating at over capacity, with occupancy at 104 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, data released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) on Tuesday has shown the impact of coronavirus on the labour market.

According to Nisra, 10,000 redundancies have been proposed in Northern Ireland since March, with the total redundancies proposed this year – 10,720 – double that of the previous year. About half are in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail sectors.

The North’s unemployment rate has also risen to 3.9 per cent, 1.6 percentage points more than last year, with Nisra noting that according to the latest figures employment levels and the number of available jobs are below pre-pandemic levels, while unemployment is higher.

On Tuesday, the North’s Minister of Education Peter Weir announced a series of changes to GCSE, AS and A level exams in 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

These include more generous grading, a “significant” reduction in assessed content, and the opportunity for students to omit assessment units.

The Minister said exams would not be cancelled, but given the “unprecedented disruption” to learning he was taking “exceptional steps to ensure they are as fair as possible”.

He also said he had asked the North’s exam board to explore the possibility of a “Covid allowance” for young people who had missed a significant number of school days due to the need to self-isolate.

Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots. Photgraph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the North’s Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19. A DUP spokesman said the MLA had been tested twice while in hospital for an appendix operation. “One test was a negative result and the other showed a positive result for Covid-19,” the spokesman said. He said Mr Poots had not displayed any symptoms but was self-isolating, in line with public health requirements. – Additional reporting: PA.