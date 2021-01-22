Covid-19 situation ‘extremely worrying’ despite recent improvement – Glynn

The Covid-19 situation in Ireland remains “extremely worrying” despite some recent positive signs, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn will tell an Oireachtas committee on Friday.

The incidence rate of the virus remained “very high,” between 10 and 15 times higher than early December when the country eased restrictions, he will state.

Dr Glynn’s opening statement to the Oireachtas health committee outlines that there have been “some positive signs in recent days”, showing transmission of the virus is reducing. However, the situation still remains “extremely worrying with older and vulnerable individuals at greatest risk,” he will state.

The committee is to hear from National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and Health Service Executive (HSE) officials.

At present the numbers in hospitals with Covid-19 was “tracking close to optimistic model predictions,” Dr Glynn will state.

Even with a continued drop in the number of new cases, the numbers of people in hospital would likely only see a “very slow decrease” for some time, his opening statement said.

His statement said the number of patients in intensive care was at “a very elevated level”, while a “significant number of patients are also receiving advanced respiratory support on general wards.”

“As well as the concern regarding the health and wellbeing of those hospitalised, there is a clear risk for the capacity and operation of the healthcare system more broadly,” Dr Glynn will state.

Liam Woods, HSE national director of acute operations, is to tell the committee that “significant numbers” of healthcare workers were currently on leave. This included staff who had contracted the virus, others who were self-isolating as close contacts, and those who needed to care for others at home.

“In the acute hospitals alone, we have over 6,500 workers on sick leave at present; 2,500 are nurses and 600 are patient-facing administration staff,” his opening statement said.

Staff working across the healthcare system had been under “enormous pressure for almost a year,” his statement said.

“The availability and rollout of a vaccine will be a key factor in mitigating the risks of infection on our staff and on our patients,” it said.

Mr Woods will outline that the numbers hospitalised with Covid-19 and in intensive care had reached “levels not seen last year.”

The current surge of Covid-19 was “even more challenging” than the first wave in the spring of 2020, he will state.

This time the virus had evolved and was “much more transmissible,” and social distancing requirements in hospitals meant capacity was reduced, he will state.

There were also growing backlogs of scheduled appointments and operations which had been deferred since the first wave of Covid-19 last year, his statement outlines.