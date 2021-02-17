Covid-19: Pandemic death toll passes 4,000 as 57 further deaths reported by Nphet

The death toll in the Covid-19 pandemic has passed the 4,000 mark after 57 further deaths were reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Wednesday evening.

Some 34 of these latest deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, one in December and one in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

It brings to 4,036 the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the pandemic.

It took about six weeks for the first 1,000 deaths in the pandemic to occur, seven months for the second 1,000, and 10 weeks for the third.

Nphet also reported 650 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 211,751 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Of the new cases 325 are among males and 323 among females. Some 65 per cent are under 45 years of age.

A total of 192 of the new cases are in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am on Wednesday, there were 831 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 154 are in ICU. An additional 49 people were hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said that while we have made great progress, “the situation remains precarious”.

He said the vast majority of covid cases were now accounted for by the so called UK variant.

“Almost 90 per cent of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covid-19,” he said.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”

As of Sunday February 14th, 271,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered. The figure includes 180,192 people who have received their first dose and 91,750 people who have received their second dose.

Review

Earlier it was confirmed six more people with Covid-19 had died in Northern Ireland. It brings the total number of fatalities there to 2,105.

An additional 297 people have also tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

On Wednesday 434 patients with coronavirus were being treated in hospitals in the North, with 53 in intensive care.

The North’s Executive is due to meet on Thursday to review the current coronavirus restrictions, which began on St Stephen’s Day and are in force until March 5th.

They are expected to discuss the reopening of schools and other plans to exit lockdown, including the reopening of non-essential retail and the hospitality industry.

The Minister for the Economy, the DUP’s Diane Dodds, told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday that she wanted businesses reopened “safely and sustainably” and in conjunction with the health advice.

“We cannot keep going round the merry-go-round of lockdowns,” she said.

Industry body Hospitality Ulster said the plan for exiting lockdown must be discussed well in advance to give businesses time to prepare, and ministers should work with them to get the industry ready.

“Let’s be proactive, let’s get a plan in place well in advance and fight back and accelerate the recovery,” said its chief executive Colin Neill.

“We have already been through the wringer prior to previous lockdowns and have developed a significant level of experience in relation to safety measures and understanding restrictions and how to implement them,” he said.