Covid-19 outbreak reported at special school in Dublin

There has been an outbreak of Covid-19 in a Dublin special school, amidst calls for special needs assistants (SNAs) and teachers to be re-prioritised for vaccination.

The Irish Times understands that 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are associated with an outbreak at CRC School in Clontarf, Co Dublin.

Mass testing took place outside the school on Thursday.

The school closed on Friday, March 26th for the Easter holiday break.

In a statement, the school said: “The CRC can confirm that we have identified a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in our CRC School, Clontarf.

“On Thursday the 1st of April we facilitated the National Ambulance service to carry out testing on close contacts, staff and students on our campus in Clontarf.

“We have consistently advocated for the early vaccination of all school staff as our schools are co-located with our clinical services and frontline healthcare staff.

“We will continue to raise these issues with the HSE and DES to ensure the safety of all pupils and staff.”

The CRC added that they will remain in contact with all relevant authorities, and they have already been working with stakeholders throughout the week. “We continue to work closely with the HSE and Public Health.”

Vaccination plan

This comes after the announcement of a revised Covid-19 vaccination plan, where teachers and SNAs are no longer listed in a separate cohort to be prioritised for vaccination.

Instead, vaccinations will be delivered on the basis of age once those aged 16-64 who are considered to be high risk are vaccinated.

The move has been heavily criticised by teaching and SNA unions.

Fórsa, which represents SNAs, wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Thursday to ask the Government to review its decision to remove SNAs from the vaccine priority list.

The letter, signed by Andy Pike, Fórsa’s head of education, also asked that SNAs be included under category nine of the revised vaccine schedule, which includes people aged 16-64 who work in crowded settings.

“In our special schools, healthcare staff such as nurses, occupational therapists and physiotherapists have all been vaccinated through the HSE rollout, whilst the SNAs who work alongside them with the same students have not been vaccinated. That is not a fair or sustainable situation,” Mr Pike said in the letter.

Similarly, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, which represents primary school teachers, along with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland and the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland are meeting with the Department of Education to express concerns about the new vaccine rollout.

Department of Health response

In a statement the The Irish Times, a spokesman for the Department of Health said the department does not comment on individual case.

“The Department of Health and the HSE have reaffirmed that schools in themselves are low-risk environments. It is planned that schools will fully reopen after Easter on April 12th,” they added in a statement.

“Public health has reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation of schools and is satisfied that these infection prevention and control measures, if rigorously adhered to, will keep the school community safe during this period. They emphasise that all measures must be followed carefully by students, staff and parents.”

The spokesman said the HSE has well-established protocol to support schools where there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 connected to it.

The Department of Health said, in the statement, that parents are advised to be vigilant over the Easter break, and to avoid play dates and sleepovers, in order to keep Covid-19 numbers as low as possible and continue with the next phase of school reopening.

In relation to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, the Department of Health said “the move to an age-based model supports the vaccination programme objectives by protecting those at highest risk of serious illness, hospitalisation and death first, regardless of occupation.”

“This decision has implications for many sectors including school staff and will result in those working in schools being vaccinated with their age cohort. People who are medically vulnerable including school staff will continue to be vaccinated in line with their original grouping.”