Covid-19: One more death reported in Northern Ireland
The fatality bring the North’s total death toll as a result of the pandemic to 2,137
A total of 59 people are being treated for Covid-19 in the North’s hospitals. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
One more person with Covid-19 has died in the North, bringing the total number of fatalities there from the disease to 2,137, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health said on Wednesday.
A further 116 people in the North have tested positive for the virus, the department also confirmed.
A total of 59 people are being treated for Covid-19 in the North’s hospitals, with nine of them in intensive care.