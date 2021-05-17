Covid-19: One further death and 82 cases reported in Northern Ireland

Thirty-two people in hospital with Covid, two in intensive care

There has been one further death of a patient who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 82 positive cases were also confirmed by the region’s Department of Health.

On Monday morning there were 32 Covid-positive patients in hospital, of whom two were in intensive care.

