Covid-19: Northern Ireland records highest weekly death toll since start of pandemic

Northern Ireland had 156 Covid-19 related deaths in the week up to last Friday (January 15th), the highest weekly number since the pandemic began, the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show.

Nisra published its latest statistics on Friday on a day when the North’s health minister, Robin Swann, warned some Covid restrictions may remain in place after the extended lockdown ends on March 5th.

The total number of deaths involving coronavirus up to last Friday has now reached 2,186, according to the Nisra data.

It also reported two dates this month – January 7th and 11th - saw the joint highest number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring in any one day since the start of the pandemic – 28 deaths.

Of the 2,186 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,367 (62.5 per cent) took place in hospital, 656 (30 per cent) in care homes, 13 (0.6 per cent) in hospices and 150 (6.9) at residential addresses or other locations. The 669 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 163 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the North’s Department of Health to January 15th was 1,583.

That difference of just over 600 is explained by the fact that health department figures mainly relate to deaths in hospital and patients who had previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra’s figures go deeper in that they relate to death certificates in the general community where Covid-19 was recorded as a factor in the death. The Nisra figures relate to people who may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis by Nisra, which also considered deaths of care home residents in hospital, found care home residents accounted for 39.2 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths. Nisra however said that “no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease”.

On Thursday the Northern Executive extended the previous six-week lockdown, which was due to end on February 6th, until March 5th. On Friday Mr Swann told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme it was “unrealistic” to expect all lockdown restrictions to be lifted by March 5th.

There have been some suggestions such will be the health pressures that the lockdown may have to be further extended to after Easter, with Easter Sunday falling on April 4th.

Mr Swann said: “It would, I think, be unrealistic to think that we’d be able to lift every restriction come (March 5th) because we do see where this virus is going, the trajectory it’s taking, the large number of positive cases that we are managing, but also the large number of hospital admissions that we currently have.”