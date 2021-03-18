Covid-19: No further deaths, as 582 more cases reported in the State

No further deaths of Covid-19 patients have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday.

This leaves at 4,566 the total number of deaths in the pandemic.

Nphet reported 582 confirmed cases of the disease, bringing to 228,796 the total number of cases in the Republic.

Hospital figures

Earlier on Thursday, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said the reduction in the numbers of people in hospital with Covid-19 had “stalled”.

On Thursday morning there were 345 people in hospital – the same number as a week ago. Mr Reid said the number of people with Covid-19 last week was up 6 per cent on the previous week.

“The brakes have been put on,” he said, although the numbers in intensive care units (ICU) at 82 were down 11 per cent on last week.

Of the 7,048 cases last week, 26 per cent of cases were among those aged 18 and under, 46 per cent were those aged 19-44 and 8.6 per cent in the over-65s.

Mr Reid said he anticipated that 240,000-250,000 people over the age of 70 would be vaccinated by the end of next week.

Some 70,000-75,000 vaccines are to be administered next week to those in the 75-79 age cohort.

The rollout had been affected by the halting of use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which on Thursday afternoon, the European Medicines Agency approved for use again.

Speaking ahead of the EMA’s decision being announced, Mr Reid said the HSE “will respond quickly to whatever decision is made” in relation to the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“There is a time needed to contact patients and schedule patients. This will take a period of days. Some may be quicker than that if there is stock in time.”

The rollout of the vaccine in nursing homes meant that the number of residents testing positive last week for Covid-19 was 0.21 per cent, the lowest number since August 8th.

The number of open outbreaks in nursing homes this month to date has been 19 compared with 60 in February and 139 in January.

The number of healthcare workers with Covid-19, which peaked at 1,000 during the surge in January, fell to 14 last week with a lot of hospital groups reporting no infections among staff.

As of St Patrick’s Day, Ireland had the third lowest rate of Covid-19 in Europe with a 14-day rate of 148 per 100,000 in comparison with 1,492 per 100,000 on January 17th, the highest in Europe.

‘High disease levels’

However, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said Ireland still has “high disease levels” and numbers are increasing across Europe, necessitating new restrictions in many countries.

Between November 22nd and March 13th, there were 381 deaths from hospital-acquired infections of Covid-19, of whom 276 (72 per cent) were aged 75 and over, 219 were male (57 per cent) and 39 (10 per cent) were admitted to ICU.

David Walsh, who is in charge of the HSE’s vaccination rollout, said they were still working through cohort two of the frontline healthcare workers. There are 240,000 healthcare workers of whom 202,000 have received a vaccine and 91,000 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab was expected to recommence on foot of the EMA’s approval, for frontline healthcare workers and those aged 18-69 with high-risk medical conditions.

As of March 18th, 2,336 applicants are eligible to carry out vaccinations and candidates, who have completed the recruitment process, will be offered contracts this week, and numbers will ramp up over the coming weeks as candidates complete the clearance process. The screening and clearance processes are progressed concurrently.