Covid-19: NMH master says politicians will not decide lifting of its restrictions

The master of the National Maternity Hospital has said staff will not be influenced by politicians in lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Prof Shane Higgins stressed the restrictions it has introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic have been effective in keeping the virus out of the hospital.

“I am happy to respond to any parliamentarian or anybody else, but we won’t be forced into making knee-jerk decisions because we are being put under pressure,” he said.

“That is not in the best interest of anyone. We have a lot of staff, patients and new-born babies and we will do it as best we can.”

The mayor of Dublin, Cllr Hazel Chu, has written to Dublin’s three maternity hospitals and asked them to ease restrictions on fathers or birth partners.

Separately, Fine Gael Senator Emer Currie said the Covid-19 restrictions in most maternity hospitals in the State need to be eased for birth partners.

She said maternity hospitals in the North changed their guidelines in July to allow a birthing partner access for the duration of labour and birth, including induction, 12-week scans, anomaly scans and early pregnancy clinics.

Currently, fathers or birth partners have been allowed into the labour ward or theatre but cannot attend any ultrasound scans or antenatal visits.

Ms Currie said the decision not to allow birthing partners to attend the 20-week anomaly scan or the 12-week scan “are very blunt in managing what is an amazing, emotional but also a frightening, physically draining and sometimes devastating time”.

Birthing instructor Sarah Flynn tweeted that a lot of attention was being placed on the pubs, “but nobody is talking about the raw deal pregnant women are getting?”

The NMH Covid-19 taskforce is set to meet on Friday to consider the easing of restrictions.

Prof Higgins said there was a possibility birth partners will be allowed at the critical 20-week anomaly scan but not for other scans or antenatal appointments because it would double the footfall into the hospital.

He said they have been “appropriate and pragmatic” in allowing birth partners in recent months and that their restrictions were under constant review.

“The 20 week anomaly scan is a very big, watershed moment in the pregnancy. That would be the next appropriate thing to do.”

He added he did not believe allowing partners to attend other scans or clinics “is in anybody’s best interest”.

He added: “Patients have acknowledged that everything we have done has been in their best interests. The vast majority of patients are very tolerant of the restrictions we have put in place.

“We acknowledge how difficult this is for couples. We are not doing this just to be punitive. We are doing it to protect them and they appreciate it,” Prof Higgins said.