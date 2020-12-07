Covid-19: Nine deaths in North and 397 further infections

The North’s health department in its daily bulletin issued on Monday afternoon recorded nine more Covid-19 deaths taking the Northern Ireland death toll to 1,059.

The department also reported 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total since the outbreak of the pandemic in March to 55,444.

With Northern Ireland about to quit its current extended two-week lockdown on Friday the latest figures show a drop in the Covid-19 mortality rate. There were 48 virus deaths in the past week compared with 63 deaths in the previous one.

Hospital bed occupancy is at 99 per cent. And there are 416 patients receiving coronavirus treatment in Northern Ireland hospitals, with 29 in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.