Covid-19: Nearly 800 people fined for breaking travel rules

Almost 800 people have been fined over the last 10 days for travelling more than 5km from their homes.

Garda data released on Friday shows substantially more fines for breaching travel limits imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 were issued in Dublin and the east of the country than anywhere else.

A breakdown of the fines by Garda region shows that up to the close of business on Thursday, 144 fines were issued in the Dublin Metropolitan Region while 315 fines were issued in the east region. There were a further 213 fines issued in the south and 99 in the northwest region.

Of those who have been fined, 77 per cent were men while 87 per cent were under the age of 45.

Gardaí have issued 771 fines for non-essential travel but that number is set to rise sharply as a further 200 fines are currently being processed and checked.

Gardaí issued more than 300 fines for suspected breaches of the public health regulations related to non-essential travel last weekend alone.

The public has been advised to plan weekend activities with the 5km limit in mind and to remember that all adults in a vehicle or taking part activities such as cycling or walking who are found to be in breach of the rules can be fined.

People have also been reminded that they are not allowed to travel more than 5km to a location to exercise.

The force will be continuing its series of checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities across the country this weekend in support of the public health regulations.

In addition to fines for breaching travel rules, there have also been 30 fines issued for the non-wearing of face masks in certain locations with the vast majority of these – 26 – being in retail premises.

People have once again been advised that under Covid-19 rules they must wear a face mask in shops and if they do not, gardaí can take enforcement action once informed of an alleged breach by a relevant authority.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations,” said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey.

“This is very welcome. However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health. At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of Covid-19.”

He said if people want to protect the health service and support doctors, nurses and other front-line workers “who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle Covid-19, then they should stay home. They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”