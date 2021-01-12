Covid-19: More patients now in ICU than at any other time in pandemic

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units has reached the highest level of the coronavirus pandemic as the third wave of infections leads to increased serious illness.

The number of people in ICU on Tuesday morning reached 158, surpassing the 155 people in hospital critical units at the peak of the first wave of the virus in April.

There were 19 admissions to hospital ICUs and six discharges in the previous 24 hours, pushing the number to a record level as hospitals battle the most severe wave of the pandemic.

There was a record number of new daily admissions to hospital recorded on Tuesday with 158 people with Covid-19 being admitted to hospital in the previous 24 hours, according to the latest Covid-19 tracker figures from the HSE and Health Protective Surveillance Centre.

The seven highest days of daily admissions during the pandemic have all occurred in the past seven days, putting further pressure on the health system to deal with this unprecedented crisis.

Officials said on Monday night that with case numbers stabilising at about 6,000 a day, hospitalisations will peak at 2,200-2,500 people in 10-14 days’ time, with 200-400 people in ICU.

The 1,700 people in hospital on Tuesday morning amounted to almost double the number with Covid-19 in hospital a week ago as soaring infections since Christmas have resulted in more hospitalisations.

“The big ask of everyone is to stay at home and help get our hospitals and nursing homes back to safer levels. Our healthcare teams ask just this of us,” said HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

HSE figures for its hospital operations on Monday night show that there were 13 hospitals in different parts of the country which had no available critical care beds.

Three hospitals had no available general beds with a further 13 hospitals each having just single-digit numbers of available general hospital beds.

St James’s Hospital in Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 patients in critical care with 14 in ICUs, followed by the Mater and University Hospital Limerick with 11 each, and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and Galway University Hospitals with 10 each.

Thousands of health service staff are set to be redeployed and a deal allowing the use of private hospital capacity is to be triggered this week in order to cope with the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan is expected to bring proposals to Cabinet on Tuesday to make evidence of a negative Covid-19 test a requirement for travellers into Ireland from any red zone countries, sources said. The Cabinet is likely to approve the proposed regulations.

Despite signs that case numbers have stabilised, the health service is expected to come under intense pressure for the next week or two as hospitalisations and ICU admissions rise further before the situation starts to improve.

Another eight deaths and 4,929 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, pushing the total number of cases past the 150,000 mark just eight days after the 100,000 case mark was exceeded.