Covid-19: Increase in close contact from April 5th ‘likely to lead to fourth wave’

A significant increase in close social contact after April 5th would be “highly likely” to cause a fourth wave of Covid-19, a National Public Health Emergency Team expert has said.

Prof Philip Nolan said the Covid-19 situation at present was “stable but precarious” as the country hovers around 500 new cases a day.

On Wednesday, Nphet reported a further six coronavirus-related deaths and 411 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Prof Nolan, chair of Nphet’s modelling group, told a press briefing the current R-number, which is the average amount of people an infected person passes the virus onto, stood between 1 and 1.3.

“It doesn’t seem to be getting worse, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be getting better,” he said.

However, if the R-number increased in the coming weeks, as some restrictions are eased, “we would be in real difficulty,” he said.

The rollout of the vaccination programme is expected to “begin to suppress transmission” of the virus from the middle of May, Prof Nolan said.

Between 20 and 25 people were still being admitted into hospital each day with Covid-19, due to the “static” numbers of infections, he said.

From early March onwards people were reporting on average 2.6 close contacts, which had not increased in recent weeks, he said.

Prof Nolan said: “If we were to have low or medium increase in close social contact from the 5th April, it is highly likely that would precipitate a fourth wave of the disease.”

Ireland is only a number of weeks away from vaccinating large enough numbers of people to “cut off” the opportunities for the virus to transmit widely, he said.

If social mixing could be kept at current levels for the next several weeks the risk posed by Covid-19 would fall substantially, he said.

Meanwhile, the North’s vaccination programme has been expanded to include people aged between 45 and 49.

The online booking service for the injection opened on Wednesday, with people born between April 1st, 1971, and March 31st, 1976, invited to make an appointment at either a vaccination centre or community pharmacy.

People can also choose to wait until their GP contacts them.

The North’s Minister for Health, Robin Swann, said he urged everyone who was eligible to “get the jab as soon as possible.”

However he admitted he had “something of an interest to declare with today’s announcement as I fall into the 45-49 age group” and was “looking forward to getting my jab very shortly.”

According to the Northern Ireland Department of Health’s most recent figures, as of Wednesday 887,598 doses of vaccine have been administered, which includes 749,112 first doses.

The North reported no further deaths with Covid-19 on Wednesday, leaving the total recorded by the department at 2,115.

An additional 123 people tested positive for the virus.

As of midnight on Tuesday 118 people with coronavirus were receiving hospital treatment in the North, with 17 in intensive care.