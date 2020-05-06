Covid-19: HSE outlines ‘flexible’ working options to help staff with childcare

The HSE has proposed that staff experiencing childcare difficulties could be offered a range of flexible and working arrangements.

The HSE suggested that options could include shift rotation (where both parents were frontline workers), longer work days (allowing for more time off duty), weekend working, split shifts, night working, and staggered start and finish times.

In a new document received by trade unions on Wednesday the HSE again stated that there was “no special paid leave available for Covid-19 caring arrangements”. It said, however, that all forms of flexible working must be considered by managers, including working from home “where possible” and/or working adjusted hours to facilitate employees to balance work and caring responsibilities.

“If employees are not set up for remote working at present, they need to continue to remain available to work, and their employer/manager should identify work that can be given to them. Employers/managers are required to identify and engage with employees on alternative arrangements e.g. staggering hours, wider opening hours including weekend work, and temporary assignment to another role. If employees cannot work outside the home and cannot perform their current role remotely, the employee is still to be considered as actively on duty and available to work.

“Employers/managers are required to be flexible and innovative in terms of ensuring that employees remain as productive as possible during this time and this may include assigning work outside the employee’s usual core duties, ie potentially a new role.

“This should be continuously reviewed by management to ensure that employees are placed where they are most needed to deliver critical services. There will be temporary assignments in the public sector under the principle of one public service to deal with this crisis. What this means is that is any employee can be assigned work outside their usual core duties/a new role as required by the public service.”

The trade union Fórsa said on Wednesday that although no agreement was made with staff representatives on the new arrangements, consultations that had taken place had “marginally increased the wriggle-room for those who are able to avail of the flexible work arrangements”.

However Fórsa’s head of health Éamonn Donnelly said the new HSE arrangements were “complicated” and “still falls far short of what’s required to balance the childcare and professional needs of essential health workers”.

“While it is a marginal improvement, this amended HSE approach still risks reducing the number of available essential workers. It also does little to assist the very many dedicated health workers who have now made expensive provision for alternative childcare arrangements in order to balance their home and professional responsibilities,” he said.

Fórsa said “the unattractive prospect of extended working days, split shifts and weekend working could also place a huge additional burden on essential health staff, who may have no option but to take them up in order to look after their children”.

Mr Donnelly said the Government should either make direct childcare provision available to essential staff, or meet the additional costs incurred by individuals who made their own childcare arrangements during the period when schools and crèches remain closed.