Covid-19: Hospitality likely to close after Christmas, says Varadkar

The hospitality sector is likely to close again after Christmas, while non-essential retail and personal services could be permitted to remain open, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised the Government on Thursday to implement additional restrictions soon after Christmas in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. The reduced restrictions in the current phase were due to remain in place until January 6th.

Speaking on Prime Time on Thursday night, Mr Varadkar said Ireland is “doing well” when compared to other countries but that numbers “have started rising again”.

“The number of people who have tested positive for Covid in the last seven days is 25 per cent higher than the previous seven days, and also the positivity is rising too. That is a cause for concern.”

He said the cabinet was meeting on Tuesday to discuss Nphet’s recommendations, as well as advice from other sources, but that it would not be a return to Level 5.

“The kind of restrictions we would thinking about reimposing would be between Christmas and New Years would be restrictions around hospitality - essentially closing hospitality again - and limiting visits of one household to another household but not a total ban on household visits,” he said.

“For example, retails and personal services would stay open.”

He said the Government did not want to make a decision on reimposing restrictions prior to Tuesday as it gives them additional time to consider advice and to see the numbers of positive cases in the coming days.

“Bear in mind, we’d still be giving seven to 10 days’ notice to those businesses even if that decision is not made until Tuesday,” he added.

He acknowledged that the need to reimpose restrictions between New Year’s Eve and Christmas is “devastating news”.

“I know not just for the hospitality sector in particular, but also for people who had planned the season, who are looking forward to seeing people over the New Year and that may not now be possible,” he said.

“Unless the numbers stabilise over the next number of days, then we will have to bring forward from the 6th of January the point at which we need to reimpose restrictions.”

He added: “I know that’s a really hard thing to hear and a really difficult decision for people to take but if we don’t do that and wait until January 6th, the restrictions we reimpose might have to be tougher and might have to go on for longer and we don’t want that.”