Covid-19: Holohan notes ‘downward trend’ as 322 cases and five deaths reported

A further 322 cases and five deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in the State, with the chief medical officer noting a “downward trend” in the disease.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the Department of Health said there has now been 63,048 confirmed cases, the first of which was diagnosed on February 29th, and that 1,922 people with coronavirus have died in Ireland.

The department said 166 of the cases were among women, with 156 among men. The median age of those diagnosed with the disease was 37 and 64 per cent of the 322 cases were among people aged under 45.

At 2pm on Tuesday there were 296 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 42 in ICU. There were 14 new hospitalisations in the previous 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said that due to the efforts of people across the State “we are seeing improvements with Covid-19”.

“However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue,” he said.

Dr Holohan noted yesterday, when 321 cases were confirmed in Dublin, that the numbers remain “stubbornly high” in the capital despite weeks of restrictions.

Of the latest cases, almost 30 per cent (96) were in Dublin, 35 were in Meath, 23 were in Cork, 17 were in Louth, 16 were in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases were spread across 18 counties.

Incidence rate

The 14-day national incidence rate for the disease stands at 228 cases per 100,000 people with the rate in Dublin at 219.5.

The highest rates of infection are in Cavan (475.2 cases per 100,000), Meath (380.4) and Westmeath (306.4), with the lowest in Leitrim (84.3), Wicklow (106.7) and Tipperary (131).

The latest figures show that the average case numbers have risen for the first time in over two weeks. The five-day moving average was 670.8 cases per day last Sunday, slightly up from the 653.4 recorded the day before. This was the first increase in the five-day moving average since it peaked at 1,204.2 cases on October 18th.

The positivity rate for tests carried out also continues to improve, down to 4.8 per cent today from a high of 7.3 per cent on October 20th. Some 11,067 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, and 88,143 in the past week, according to the Department of Health.

Earlier, infectious diseases consultant Dr Paddy Mallon criticised the lack of policies directed at maintaining progress in suppressing Covid-19.

There was an opportunity, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, when cases were low during the summer to introduce policies to keep the numbers down and this had not happened.

Dr Mallon said that while the testing system was good, efforts in contact tracing needed to improve, specifically when it came to offering insight into where cases were coming from.

“Isolation is the key, it is how to stop the virus in its tracks, there is a lot more that could be done. We need to get this virus under control, get numbers down and keep them low.”

Long-term effects

Dr Mallon also expressed concern about the growing numbers of patients he is seeing with long-term after effects having had Covid-19. Patients who had not been hospitalised, who were aged from 20s to 50s, were in good health, but were now struggling to recover

“That is a real concern. We can’t afford to live with the virus. We need to get this virus under control and keep it low.”

Meanwhile, Dr Holohan has told the Oireachtas transport committee there is a “substantial risk associated with international travel” at the moment.

He said Irish experts believe that if testing of passengers is introduced, it would still be “efficient” to mandate a five-to-seven day period of restricted movement, with a symptom check on day five.

However, Dr Holohan warned this approach can still miss up to 15 per cent of imported cases.