Covid-19: Hairdressers reopen and sport returns as North begins lockdown exit

Northern Ireland began its exit from lockdown on Friday with the reopening of barbers and hairdressers and the return of competitive sport.

All close-contact services were allowed to resume in the North on Friday, as were driving lessons and tests. Outdoor visitor attractions also reopened.

The resumptions marked the first significant easing of the lockdown measures which have been in force in the North since St Stephen’s Day since the return of all pupils to school after the Easter holidays.

Further widespread easing is planned for April 30th, when outdoor hospitality and all retail will reopen.

The death of one more person with Covid-19 was announced in the North on Friday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the region from the disease to 2,141, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

A further 88 people were confirmed to have the virus.

On Friday morning, there were 64 Covid-19 inpatients in the North’s hospitals, with seven in intensive care.

Weekly toll

According to separate figures released on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), the North’s weekly Covid-19 death toll has dropped to 10, compared with a figure of 14 the previous week.

The overall Covid-19 death toll in the North recorded by Nisra until the week ending April 16th stands at 2,947, compared with the 2,134 recorded by the Department of Health in the same period.

The Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths, and only include people who had tested positive for the virus.

Nisra obtains its data from death certificates on which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place or whether the patient tested positive.

The statistics agency reported that up to April 16th, the deaths of 1,008 care home residents were linked to Covid-19.