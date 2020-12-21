Covid-19: Government wants direct ferry services to the continent brought forward

Ferry companies offering direct routes to continental Europe are being asked to bring forward services due to commence the first week of January, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he believed the ferry companies could move “fairly quickly”.

Up to 250 Irish lorries stuck in England face returning home and dumping product after France banned road freight from Britain due to a new Covid-19 strain.

France suspended all air, rail, road and seat traffic from the UK on midnight on Sunday for at least 48 hours in an effort to stop a new strain of the coronavirus spreading from Britain.

Mr Ryan said some Irish truckers currently stranded at UK ports awaiting sailings to the continent will have to turn back and look at other routes.

When asked if people who had travelled into the country in recent days should self isolate, Mr Ryan said yes they should.

The Minister defended the Cabinet decision to wait until Tuesday to announce if restrictions will be reintroduced sooner than January 6th,saying the Cabinet needed to be fully updated by their European colleagues and by Nphet.

It was likely that there will be a return to restrictions sooner than originally planned, he admitted. There was now a dual time line, he said. It was going to be a balance between how quickly the vaccine could be rolled out and continuing to implement public health measures.

He said the new, apparently more contagious, variant of Covid reported in the UK proved how important it was for people to take the vaccine when it becomes available. “It is the best way for us getting away from this problem,” he said.

Mr Ryan added that schools, especially secondary schools, had done a good job and they were a safe space.

The Government was just waiting for approval from Europe for the vaccine at at which stage the roll out could begin, he said.

Responding to a suggestion by a professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Martin McKee, that there was enough evidence to be “very concerned” about the new strain of Covid-19 identified in the UK and a strong case to ban Irish freight drivers from entering the UK temporarily, Mr Ryan said that the freight companies have run an isolated system and the evidence to date would show that Ireland’s freight system was a safe process.

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association Eugene Drennan has said that there are between 200 and 250 Irish truck drivers stuck at English ports trying to get to the Continent.

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Mr Drennan warned that no business or trucker should attempt to move goods on Monday unless they have a confirmed boat booking.

“Nobody, no haulier, no trucker, no factory should load a truck this morning if that truck hasn’t got a confirmed boat booking to go direct to the continent and there are no boats direct to the continent this day.

“We don’t have the service line. I’ve been calling for it all through this year and a report came out that said we had enough capacity and we were safe, well this morning rubbishes that report. We don’t have the capacity and we don’t have the direct lines into the mainland continent for our goods this morning.”

Mr Drennan added that he hoped truckers at UK ports awaiting sailings into Ireland would be allowed to travel home on their respective ferries on Monday and Tuesday.

“The ferry companies have to do their utmost to get us home and that leaves something to be desired at the moment.”