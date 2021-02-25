Covid-19: Gardaí to patrol university to deter student parties

Gardaí are to patrol the University of Limerick (UL) campus to deter students gathering in each other’s houses .

On-the-spot fines will be issued for detected breaches of the regulations. A €100 fine can be issued for leaving home without a reasonable excuse, a €500 fine can be issued to anyone arranging a gathering and a €150 fine can be issued to anyone attending a house party.

The university is struggling to contain a spike in cases with the number of students being referred for testing rising from five two weeks ago to 50 this week following “household outbreaks in off-campus student accommodation”.

UL president Prof Kerstin Mey said “selfish house-mates who do not give a damn” are letting down those students who have been obeying the Covid-19 rules.

“I feel bad for those who are trying to be careful,” she said. “This is a highly infectious disease that has shattered millions of lives around the world. I know it is hard for you to live under almost constant public health restrictions – but Covid-19 does have an impact on young people and can have devastating effects.

“To the small minority of students who still believe there is no harm in continuing to gather – you are endangering yourselves, your friends, your families, your community and your university.

“As a student you are required to abide by the Government restrictions and respect the community around you.

“All UL students are encouraged to register for the free on-campus Covid-19 testing – no symptoms required. Check your student email for full details as registration closes tomorrow.

“In light of increasing concerns about student gatherings in the private housing estates near UL, and given the rising number of off-campus cases, UL is now funding high-visibility Covid-19 Garda policing to be carried out every evening.”

In response to UL’s approach, HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “The universities have been really proactive in the approaches they are taking, not just on the campus but also off campus.

“We have a strong evidence of moving between apartments. We want to commend the colleges for their activities.”